PayBX Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

Buying and Selling PayBX

PayBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

