PCHAIN (PI) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX and Switcheo Network. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and $129,534.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00054299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00356085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026962 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002110 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 797,979,422 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, Switcheo Network, DEx.top and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

