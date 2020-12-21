Peerplays Hits Market Capitalization of $350,524.57 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded down 69.6% against the dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $350,524.57 and approximately $11,320.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00141602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.00742308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00169900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00383456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00072149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00107508 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

