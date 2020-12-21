Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peninsula Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of PENMF stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

