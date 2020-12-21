PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Plans Dividend of $0.47

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,994. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.