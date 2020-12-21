Penta (PNT) Price Tops $0.0029

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, LBank and BCEX. Penta has a market cap of $61.49 million and $160,399.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Penta has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Penta Token Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, HitBTC, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

