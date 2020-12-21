Phantasma (SOUL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $152,261.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Phantasma has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $152,261.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,690.51 or 1.00047225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00022201 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00018090 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00061799 BTC.

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

