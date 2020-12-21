Phoenix Global Market Capitalization Tops $9.94 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $166,977.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00140196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021656 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00738203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00168159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00387324 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,416,867,289 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.