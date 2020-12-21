Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:FENG traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.50. 1,257,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Phoenix New Media by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 162,352 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 119,583 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 73,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39,365 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

