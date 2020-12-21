Pillar (PLR) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $14,302.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00350763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

