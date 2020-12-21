PIVX Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.89 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, PIVX has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $22.89 million and $213,253.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00033691 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002055 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 64,983,503 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

