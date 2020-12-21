PlayGame (PXG) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One PlayGame token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $46,064.00 and $73.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00141016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.01 or 0.00739104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00169161 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00385188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00072314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00108931 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

