Pluton (PLU) Price Tops $4.86 on Top Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Pluton has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton token can now be purchased for $4.86 or 0.00021208 BTC on major exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $396,071.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

