PowerPool Market Capitalization Tops $13.94 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00010570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $13.94 million and $5.61 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00142657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.21 or 0.00775493 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00167430 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00391687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00117804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00073060 BTC.

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

