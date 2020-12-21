Privatix Hits One Day Volume of $11,719.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Privatix token can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $50,261.06 and $11,719.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00352439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00018124 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00025725 BTC.

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Privatix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

