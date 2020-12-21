Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) Trading Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 73,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

