Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0073

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Project Pai has a market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $117,851.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BitForex, Bitfinex and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00054101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.42 or 0.00356170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026491 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,718,453,595 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,761,057 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Huobi, BitForex, LBank, OOOBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

