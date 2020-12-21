ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Trading Down 0.1%

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.61 and last traded at $89.05. 668,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 515,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.11.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 45.4% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 368,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the second quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 41.2% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 1,505.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter.

