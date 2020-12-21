ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) Shares Gap Up to $27.65

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.65, but opened at $30.16. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 44 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

Get ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.