Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,184,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.15.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

