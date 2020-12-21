Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.79.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $266.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.89. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

