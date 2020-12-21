Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

EAT stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $56.13.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Brinker International by 148.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Brinker International by 11.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

