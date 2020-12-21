Qubitica (QBIT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $604.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 279.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $604.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica token can now be purchased for approximately $4.37 or 0.00018880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qubitica has traded up 90.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00052228 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001768 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004751 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003551 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

