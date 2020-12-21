QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QUIK shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.61. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in QuickLogic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,116,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

