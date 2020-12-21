Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $771,782.00

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $8.70 million and $771,782.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00037068 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

