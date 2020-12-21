Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Shares of Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) (CVE:RMO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 23,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$754,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35.

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. (RMO.V) Company Profile (CVE:RMO)

Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. It holds an interest in the Marshall Lake property located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as East West Resource Corporation and changed its name to Rainy Mountain Royalty Corp.

