RAMP Price Reaches $0.0369 on Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $392,992.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00140852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00745858 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00166164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00388702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00110521 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,929,942 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

