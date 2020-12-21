Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RANJY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Randstad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Randstad from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Randstad has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.22. Randstad has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $33.59.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

