Raymond James Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $155.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $137.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.06. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $141.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $2,850,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 812,076 shares of company stock valued at $105,300,347. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,769,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.