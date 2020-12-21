Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.84 and last traded at C$18.95. 1,127,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 581,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cormark lowered their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 40.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.18.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.09, for a total value of C$60,263.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,733,384 shares in the company, valued at C$74,995,097.78. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $1,596,779 over the last quarter.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

