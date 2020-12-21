RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded up $19.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.25. 657,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,592 shares of company stock valued at $9,027,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage during the third quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 437.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at $124,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

