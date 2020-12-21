RealPage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RP)

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,271 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 call options.

NASDAQ RP traded up $20.24 on Monday, hitting $88.07. 240,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. RealPage has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.95.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $62,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 143,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,592 shares of company stock worth $9,027,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RealPage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

