reflect.finance (RFI) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00007079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $15.34 million and $1.38 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00141353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00751628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00176928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00386700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00072543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00111829 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

