Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.78

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.78 and last traded at $76.32, with a volume of 24040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

REGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

