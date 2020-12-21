Request Market Capitalization Achieves $27.53 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Request has a total market cap of $27.53 million and approximately $859,326.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, Mercatox, COSS and Coineal.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00054572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00351494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025487 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Huobi Global, Kyber Network, COSS, IDEX, Koinex, Radar Relay, DDEX, Gate.io, Mercatox, CoinPlace, GOPAX, CoinExchange, Binance, WazirX, Coineal, Bitbns, Ethfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

