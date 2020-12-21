ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $218.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $259,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,626 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,495. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

