Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.15 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RESN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $28,090.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 527,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 36,670 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $79,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,292 shares in the company, valued at $142,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,888 shares of company stock worth $376,209. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Resonant by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 140,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.48. 52,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,169. The company has a market cap of $134.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Resonant has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

