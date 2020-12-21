Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) (CVE:RVL) Trading Up 2.9%

Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) (CVE:RVL)’s share price was up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 18,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 60,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.75, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

About Revelo Resources Corp. (RVL.V) (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for precious and base metals in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Loro project, which covers an area of 4,800 hectares; Las Pampas project that covers an area of 21,800 hectares; Victoria Sur project covering an area of 6,600 hectares; Orca project covering an area of 5,400 hectares; Montezuma project, which covers an area of 16,300 hectares; Calvario project covering an area of 6,900 hectares; and Mirador project covering an area of 7,700 hectares located in Northern Chile.

