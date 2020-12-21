Reviewing Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) & Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC)

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trupanion and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $383.94 million 10.84 -$1.81 million ($0.05) -2,340.40 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trupanion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trupanion and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 4 3 0 2.43 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trupanion presently has a consensus target price of $62.60, indicating a potential downside of 46.50%. Given Trupanion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trupanion is more favorable than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Trupanion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Trupanion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion 0.38% 1.19% 0.62% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trupanion beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. Trupanion, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

