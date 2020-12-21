Reviewing Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) & Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 0.90 $1.08 million $2.97 3.23 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $309.18 million 5.82 $383.55 million $1.66 13.16

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cedar Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.83%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.23%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust -12.36% -5.13% -1.38% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 123.40% 3.10% 1.61%

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats Cedar Realty Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.