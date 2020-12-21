RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $149,034.24 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total transaction of $273,562.63.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $393.25. The company had a trading volume of 787,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $396.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.96 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $46,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $36,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.77.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.