Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.22. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 2,225 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$43.85 million and a P/E ratio of -19.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.