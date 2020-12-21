S. Macgregor Jr. Read Sells 100,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S. Macgregor Jr. Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,381,718.00.

NYSE:GO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,767. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.50 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. BidaskClub raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 418.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,082,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,399,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

