Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $10.44. Sabre shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 2,175 shares.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 14.3% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabre by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Sabre by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sabre by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sabre by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

