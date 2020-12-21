Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2020

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $10.44. Sabre shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 2,175 shares.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 14.3% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabre by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Sabre by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sabre by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 30,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sabre by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit