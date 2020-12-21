Saddle Ranch Media (OTCMKTS:SRMX) & H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Head to Head Analysis

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) and Saddle Ranch Media (OTCMKTS:SRMX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for H&R Block and Saddle Ranch Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 0 4 3 0 2.43 Saddle Ranch Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

H&R Block presently has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given H&R Block’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe H&R Block is more favorable than Saddle Ranch Media.

Risk & Volatility

H&R Block has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saddle Ranch Media has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H&R Block and Saddle Ranch Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $2.64 billion 1.08 -$7.53 million $0.84 18.45 Saddle Ranch Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Saddle Ranch Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H&R Block.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of H&R Block shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Saddle Ranch Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and Saddle Ranch Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 6.38% -379.12% 9.22% Saddle Ranch Media N/A N/A N/A

Summary

H&R Block beats Saddle Ranch Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile

Sky Fidelity, Inc., a diversified technology company, provides cloud managed services (IoT), as well as solar power, satellite broadband, and WiFi camera surveillance solutions. The company offers IoT for businesses and consumers; and i-BRIGHT 7x smart surge protector, a WiFi-enabled home energy management tool. It also offers satellite broadband solutions that are used in Caribbean, disaster, duel mode tracking, education, emergency backup, mobile data, oil and gas site, RV and mobile home, supervisory control and data acquisition, telemedicine, and yacht and boat applications for live streaming video, VOIP, email, texting, and other Internet based communications. In addition, it offers WiFi camera systems for applications in car dealerships, construction sites, golf courses, marinas, oil and gas sites, RV and mobile homes, water locations, and yachts and boats. Further, the company offers WiFi hotspot solutions, including Sky400, a dual band outdoor access point system; and Sky300, an outdoor device for delivering last mile wireless services to businesses or residential broadband subscribers. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Newport Beach, California with additional offices in Clearwater and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Taipei, Taiwan.

