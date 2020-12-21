Safe Market Capitalization Achieves $5.41 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Safe has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $121,356.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001460 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.