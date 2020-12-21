Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $131.81 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

