Sanderson Farms (SAFM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2020 – Sanderson Farms was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sanderson Farms' shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Markedly, the company is gaining from favorable demand trends for products sold at retail grocery stores, especially chicken products. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company’s net sales increased 3.7% year on year due to higher realized prices for poultry. Management expects to keep gaining from rising demand for chicken products at retail grocery stores. On the flip side, weak food service channel has been a persistent concern for the company. The demand from food services customers has remained weak due to soft away-from-home dining trends amid the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from these, management indicated that the company is likely to incur higher feed costs in fiscal 2021, thanks to lower yield estimates for corn and soybeans.”

12/18/2020 – Sanderson Farms was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $139.00.

12/17/2020 – Sanderson Farms was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2020 – Sanderson Farms was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2020 – Sanderson Farms was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sanderson Farms' shares have lagged the industry year to date. The company is facing lower demand from food service customers due to closures of various away-from-home channels amid the coronavirus outbreak. This was reflected in its third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Incidentally, the company resorted to planned production cuts at its food service units and expects total production in fourth-quarter to be down 5%. Apart from these, Sanderson Farms saw lower market prices for products produced at its big bird plants during the third quarter. Also, the company has been incurring increased operating costs related to higher employee expenses amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Nonetheless, Sanderson Farms’ average feed costs per pound of poultry products declined during the quarter. Also, management projects feed grain costs to fall for fiscal 2020.”

Shares of SAFM stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.78. 8,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,473. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durational Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,653,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,948,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 103,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 44.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

