Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Movado Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Movado Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Movado Group by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOV opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $412.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.08. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

