Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

SHNWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

SHNWF stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186. Schroders has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

